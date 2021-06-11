Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is facing more prison time after he failed to register as a sex offender when he and his bride first moved to California from New York. After months of media attention on the case, he is still not prepared to go to trial. Petty spent four years locked up after being convicted in 1995 for first-degree attempted rape, leading to the sex offender label.

Petty was arrested and released on a $100,000 bail after he did not register in Los Angeles. He has requested a continuance in his trial for his recent misdemeanor, as he believes it would not be a fair trial otherwise. The trial was originally supposed to start June 29th, but according to documents obtained by Radar, Petty has asked the judge to push it back a few months. He is asking for extra time so that his attorneys can review the evidence in his criminal case. The evidence reportedly includes 800 pages worth of reports, audio recordings, videos, and other discovery items.

Minaj has supported her husband and stood by him throughout all of the recent allegations and legal drama, even with his previous conviction and criminal charges, claiming he is a changed man and takes good care of her and their son.

As of right now, the judge has yet to make a ruling on Petty's request. See how the public first reacted to Kenneth Petty’s criminal charges here.

