It goes without saying that people are not fans of Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty. Ever since he was revealed to be the man she chose to spend the rest of her life with, he has been dragged across the internet as his criminal history was uncovered. Petty is a level 2 sex offender, spending time in prison for rape and murder. He grew up near Nicki and reconnected after he was released, sparking a romantic flame.

After the rapper's exciting baby news, people began grumbling about Kenneth Petty all over again, reminding the world that he's a convicted criminal and won't even be able to pick up his child from school or bring them to the park because of his status as a registered sex offender.

In addition to all the incendiary comments about Petty, the memes have also started to fly.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It's unfortunate that this situation is garnering so much negative attention, especially since this should be a happy moment for Nicki and her husband but, at the end of the day, she probably saw this coming when she decided to get married to a convicted rapist.

What do you think of all this? Check out what people are saying below.

