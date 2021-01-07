She doesn't share many pictures of her family, but Nicki Minaj has expressed her love for her siblings over the years. In early 2020, the rapper's Barbz crew were treated to a family photo of Nicki with her father and her little sister, Ming. In the past, Nicki has stated that her relationship with her father was strained due to his actions during her upbringing, but in recent years, it seems as if they've been working on rebuilding.

Not much is known about Ming, including her age, but the little sister of the rap icon has amassed a following on social media. Nicki's lookalike little sister is celebrating her birthday today (January 7), and Nicki wished her a happy birthday on the rapper's Instagram page. "Happy Birthday to my lil sister Ming. I guess it’s Capricorn season or whatever," Minaj joked before including a series of emojis.

Nicki Minaj has a few siblings, but Jelani Maraj is the most recognizable name second to the rapper. He's serving a sentence of 25 to life after being convicted in 2017 on charges relating to the alleged rape of a child. Check out Nicki's well wishes to her little sister below along with more photos of Ming.