It's a family affair. When your sister is Nicki Minaj, it's only fitting that you show a little love to her by rapping along to one of her many chart-topping hits. Back in February, Nicki Minaj shared a video of herself alongside her father and her half-sister, Ming Maraj. It was the first time fans had received a look at Ming since Nick first shared a photo of herself with her baby sister back in 2013.

This time around, The Neighborhood Talk posted a video of Ming Maraj bossing up as she spits the lyrics to Nicki Minaj's "Moment For Life." Ming even had her sister's attitude as she pointed to the camera during her performance. "And yes I call the shots I am the umpire / I sprinkle holy water upon the vampire / In this very moment I'm king / This very moment I slay Goliath with a sling / This very moment I bring / Put it on everything that I will retire with the ring," she rapped.

People were once again quick to point out the similarities between the siblings, and who knows, maybe Ming Maraj will follow in her sister's footsteps. Check out Ming Maraj in action below.