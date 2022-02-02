Motherhood has changed Nicki Minaj and it isn't just her personal life that has been affected. The Rap icon is enjoying her time with her family of three and often shares updates on her son, affectionately known as Papa Bear. As fans await her next album, Minaj caught up with the Dana Cortex Show and spoke about how becoming a mother changed the way she approached lyrical content in her music.

"There was a song—my label wanted me to go full out with a single and everything, right, when I was pregnant and I couldn't bring myself to put out a song about p*ssy and d*cks and sucking and eating," she revealed.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

"I couldn't bring myself to put a record out like that while my son was growing in my body," Minaj added. "Nothing wrong with anybody that was able to do it, but me, I just felt in a very different, new space." She added that it was a "sacred thing when you are bonding...sometimes I would just wanna be by myself for hours and hours and hours, just me and my baby."

Minaj went on to discuss the changes that have occurred since becoming a mother, including scaling back some of her content because she doesn't feel comfortable speaking about overtly sexual material.

"I just was not mentally prepared to do that. As a woman, as a mother, you have every right to make that choice," said Minaj. "You decide what's comfortable and convenient for you when you are with child." When Gunna came to her months ago with "P Power" and asked her to get on the record, Minaj said she sat with the track for some time but "couldn't bring [herself]" to hop on the track/

"It was like, the moaning and groaning on the track," she explained. "To me, it felt like, do it or don't do it. So, I knew in order to get on the track, that I would have to be explicit and I would have to really kill it and be explicit and talk that real talk, and I wasn't ready. I just wasn't there."

Swipe below to watch Nicki Minaj share her thoughts on the Dana Cortez Show.