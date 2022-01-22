P POWER
- MusicGunna Says Nicki Minaj Is Still P After She Turned Down CollabGunna says that there still might be a collab with Nicki Minaj on the way. By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Was Asked To Be On Gunna's "P Power" But Says Motherhood Has Made Her Less ExplicitMinaj explained that even during her pregnancy, she couldn't bring herself to drop sexually explicit bars.By Erika Marie
- MusicGunna Reveals Why His Drake-Assisted Track, "P Power," Was Left Off "DS4EVER"Gunna has explained why "P power" was left off his recent album, "DS4EVER."By Cole Blake