After keeping a fairly low profile for awhile, Nicki Minaj has reappeared in all of our lives as she jumped back onto the scene this week. Following a public dispute with ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, alongside her husband, Kenneth Petty, Nicki reappeared on Instagram this week to share her first post in months. Not only did she return to social media, but the Queen also continued to shut down her alleged retirement from music with her feature on Meghan Trainor's new single, "Nice To Meet Ya." To top it all off, she announced she'd be a serving as a guest judge on season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Now that Nicki's next era is upon us, a clip of her from over a year ago has resurfaced as the latest viral meme. The simple video shows Nicki standing up from her seat at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018 to accept the Best Hip-Hop Music Video award while "Chun-Li" plays in the background. The way she takes a second to actually get up and then proceeds to stroke on of her pigtails has people producing some content that is just pure gold. Check out the funniest uses of the meme on Twitter: