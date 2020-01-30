Nicki Minaj is taking her talents to the small screen. On Thursday, it was announced that Nicki will be serving as a guest judge on the season premiere of RuPaul’s Drug Race Show. She will join the likes of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews as a judge.

Nicki revealed the news on her Instagram page today, sharing a clip of her promoting the upcoming episode. “Welcome to the Main Stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race! I’m Nicki Minaj, and I pledge allegiance to the drag!” Minaj says in the clip.

The reality competition series has welcomed a string of notable names in years past to kick off the season, including Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga to name a few. Now, Nicki is coming next.

Season 12 of Drag Race will feature a 90-minute episode airing on Feb. 28th at 8 p.m. on VH1. It will be followed by its Emmy-nominated aftershow, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, which gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what happens in the workroom while the judges are deliberating the participating drag queens' performances.

Be sure to set your DVR’s now and look for more season 12 guest judges to be announced in the coming weeks.