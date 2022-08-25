Over the past few years, Nicki Minaj has often found herself defending her husband, Kenneth Petty, over his sexual assault conviction in the 90s. Nicki's stated in the past that the accuser, Jennifer Hough, lied about Kenneth's name. Though it's continued to weigh on Nicki's public persona, a new video that leaked of Hough where she discussed the statute of limitation on perjury and her decision to recant her story against Petty.



Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

In the series of clips that surfaced, Hough explained how she was pressured into pressing charges against Petty. However, she also provided a detailed account of her attempts to have the charges against Petty dropped. She explained how she told the judge during the sentencing that she was the person who filed the charges against Petty but she was told to refer to the D.A. who shot her down.

"There's no statute of limitations on perjury. Perjury is when you lie under oath. And regardless, if I made a statement or didn't make a statement, that is the reason why I stood up in court and I said, when the judge asked, 'Like, yo does anybody have anything to say before he is sentenced?' I stood up and I said, 'Your honor, I'm the person who pressed the charges. I would like to drop the charges. I made a huge mistake. This was a --' this was in court. In front of his family, in front of friends, in front of everybody. Whatever. And they was like, 'Take it to the D.A. and nobody wanted to hear shit," she said as the person on the other end mentioned that Petty was using a public defender at the time.

It appears that the story got back to Nicki Minaj who quietly liked a tweet from a fan demanding justice for the Petty family. "Justice for the Petty's! No wonder Nicki stood by her man side because all along she knew the truth and so did us REAL Barbz that actually followed the case and read documents and didn't goby social media opinions but went by facts!" The tweet reads.

Shortly after, #JusticeForThePettys began to trend as fans demand apologies to both Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj.