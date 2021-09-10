Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has reportedly made a major decision in how he's going to move forward in his sex offender registry case in California. According to All Hip-Hop, Petty was arrested in March after being indicted for failure to register as a sex offender in California, and following his arrest, he pleaded not guilty and was released on $100,000 bail.

In the months since his arrest, both Nicki Minaj and Petty have also been named in a recent lawsuit from Petty's alleged rape victim, who claims that the husband and wife have been harassing her and pressuring her to recant her original 1995 rape claims for several years. In August, Petty also filed a lawsuit against the State of New York for not notifying him over a decade ago about his sex offender hearing and allegedly forging his signature on his previous sex offender registry.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As his fight against New York continues, it appears that Petty has decided to wave the white flag in his legal battle in California. According to All Hip-HOP, court records show that Petty pleaded guilty for failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California on Thursday, September 9 during a virtual hearing. Now, Petty could potentially be sentenced for up to 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

According to All Hip-Hop, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty has reportedly entered a plea deal, so his sentence may be significantly reduced. Nicki Minaj's husband will be sentenced early next year, on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Stay tuned for more updates on Kenneth Petty's California sex offender registry trial.

