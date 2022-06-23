Nicki Minaj has been revving up for her next album since the top of the year. After releasing singles like "Do We Have A Problem" and "Bussin" with Lil Baby, fans have been awaiting news of her follow-up to Queen. It's been four years since her last studio album, and in that time, she's revealed some bigger plans to expand her empire.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Among those plans is her own record label and management company, which she revealed to Joe Budden earlier this year. Though she hasn't divulged the roster of artists that she's working with, it seems like one of the DMV's brightest stars has officially landed a deal with Nicki. Tate Kobang took to Instagram where he confirmed that he signed with Nicki Minaj. "Welp thats cats out the bag," he wrote on his Instagram story. "Yeah I just closed my deal and signed to Nicci as a artist. Damn."

Nicki first hinted at the signing back in January when she went on Instagram Live and shared a massive shoutout to Tate. "I see you, Tate Kobang. I see you boo boo," she said on Instagram Live. "It's about that time to announce my record label, y'all."

With Tate Kobang as Nicki's first publicly announced signing, it'll be interesting to see what other artists end up rounding out her roster.