Nicki Minaj uploaded one of her most explicit pieces of content ever yesterday, proving to the world once and for all that she can twerk with the best of them when she stripped off her clothes and moved her booty to her new single "Yikes." Given the fact that she's basically not wearing any clothes in the clip, it was only a matter of time before Minaj found herself on adult entertainment websites, like Pornhub. Being alerted that the video had been added to the website's database, the Queens rapper double-checked for herself and let out an audible laugh when she read the caption they had written.

Finding its way onto Pornhub, thirsty Nicki Minaj fans can now search for "Juicy Thick Trinidadian Twerking" if they're looking for an uncensored version of the NSFW dance. Minaj stumbled upon it and had to take a screenshot for her Instagram Story, pointing out the caption and adding a laughing emoji.

In another upload, the rapper confirmed that she is the woman in the video after her identity was called into question. She shared a different angle, which showed her face and not just her cheeks.

Nicki Minaj has been teasing the arrival of her next studio album after briefly retiring from music. This racy post was part of her return to social media.