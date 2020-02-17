Nicki Minaj is really out here promoting her new single "Yikes" in the most Nicki Minaj way possible -- by twerking in bed with absolutely no clothes on. The hyper-sexualized rap superstar has been at it for years, flaunting her massively-large booty which, at times, has appeared almost inhuman. The Queens rapper may have told fans that she was slowing down her artistic output last year to focus on building a family but, after teasing that she has a lot to celebrate this week, she came right back with some natural promotion for her fresh record, blasting it in her bedroom, stripping off her clothes, and bouncing her cheeks to the music.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Hoe shit," captioned the recording artist on the video, which surely cannot meet Instagram's privacy guidelines. The clip starts off with Minaj controlling each side of her buttocks, combatting her critics from that Megan Thee Stallion video last year. She holds herself up on all fours with the light off in the room before, all of a sudden, the lamp is activated and her body is fully revealed. If you're at school or work, hold off on watching this one. Even if you're in the room with other people, we'd suggest only clicking play if you know that absolutely nobody is creeping on your screen. This is wildly NSFW.

Does Nicki Minaj have your attention yet? Are you going to stream "Yikes" right this instant?