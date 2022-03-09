Ahead of their conversation on The Joe Budden Podcast arriving tomorrow, March 9th, Nicki Minaj and the host chopped it up on the latest episode of Queen Radio, during which the mother of one addressed a tweet that she recently shared about how women don't exist for men's pleasure, which ultimately turned into her sharing her thoughts on how Black men require more emotional nurturing than we think.

"First of all, I wanna say this," the "Moment 4 Life" rapper began. "Dear Black men, I f*cking love you. Dear Black men, I appreciate you. Dear Black men, you are needed and wanted, and dear Black men, you are the only men on this planet that, as little boys, you don't get to be nurtured and treated like a child, like a baby, like someone's thing that needs to be loved and hugged and kissed and told that we love you."





Minaj went on to explain that, through raising a young son of her own, she's come to realize that the grown men in her life need to receive the same kind of nurturing love that she provides Papa Bear with. "A lot of time, especially Black men, they're not even allowed to show their emotions."

"They get told, oh you gotta man up, and you gotta do this and you gotta do that. You gotta be the man of the house before you even... You know what I'm saying? A lot of times, the man needs to be treated like that, ladies! You know how we nurture our sons and our children, and we just adore them and kiss on them? They want that, they need that too. So, I just wanna make sure that I let Black men know for the rest of their lives – I love you, and we need you."

As her chat with Budden continued, Minaj confirmed that she wouldn't let a "couple idiots" posting stuff online ruin her impression of all Black men.

"So many of you guys didn't f*cking feel loved and nurtured at the most important time in your lives," the 39-year-old went on as her co-host agreed. "I love this. I love that you're spewing this, I love that this is the message," he said.

See what else Nicki had to say in the clip below, and look out for "A Conversation with Nicki Minaj and Joe Budden," hitting Patreon, YouTube, and streaming platforms at various times tomorrow.



