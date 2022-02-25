Following their clash a few years ago, Nicki Minaj and Joe Budden joined forces as the Joe Budden Podcast visited Queen Radio for an informative chat about their differences, Nicki's historic career, and much more. For fans of their first conversation, you will be pleased to see that it appears they are working together again, teaming up for yet another interview in the coming weeks.

With Nicki Minaj's album rollout in full swing following the releases of her new singles "Bussin" and "Do We Have A Problem," the Queen of Rap looks to be sitting down for another intimate interview with Joe Budden. On Friday (February 25), the rapper posed for a picture with Budden, who said on Instagram, "Once again it’s on......."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images



Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

So far, it has not been revealed when the interview will be released but fans are already pumped about the upcoming conversation. It's not often that Nicki does interviews and Joe Budden is one of the best in the business -- he will definitely be asking her some of the tough questions while also learning more about Nicki's upcoming album.

What do you expect from Joe Budden's sit-down with Nicki Minaj? Stay tuned for more from Nicki as her new album is apparently coming "sooner than [we] think."



