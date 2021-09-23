Jennifer Hough, who filed a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty in August, appeared on her first televised interview to speak publicly about the rape accusation.

On the talk show The Real, Hough alleged that Petty and Minaj bribed, threatened, and intimidated her for months when Petty was arrested last year for failure to register as a sex offender.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Officials learned about the incident when Petty was pulled over at a traffic stop in November 2019 in Beverly Hills. As they quickly realized, Petty had failed to register his sex offender status, due to his conviction for first-degree attempted rape in April 1995, when he moved from New York to California in July 2019. Hough said that the couple began contacting her, her friends, and members of her family, offering money in an attempt to sway Hough into signing a document recanting the rape allegations.

Hough said she appeared on the show because she was “tired of being afraid,” after Minaj had called her personally in March 2020 and offered to fly her family out to Los Angeles if she recanted her statement.

"I turned it down and I told her, woman to woman, this really happened," Hough said. "I haven’t spoken to her since."

In both the lawsuit and on the show, Hough affirmed that she began receiving threats from the couple when she repeatedly turned down their offers.

"The last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 on my lap and I still kept saying no," Hough said. "The last message I received was that I should have taken the money because they're gonna use that money to put on my head."

Minaj has not offered a rebuttal to Hough’s claims, yet. Today, the rapper diverted our collective attention by posting a picture on Instagram, with a flash of pink hair at the very front, echoing her own use of the unicorn emoji. Minaj is decked out in Chanel, and striking a fully unbothered pose, as you can see below.

Watch The Real interview below if you missed it.