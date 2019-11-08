Despite announcing her retirement from music a few months ago, Nicki Minaj has since clarified that she will still be hopping in the studio periodically to record feature verses for artists she's been messing with. She first popped up on the "Fendi" record with PnB Rock and Murda Beatz and her streak continued today through the arrival of "Tusa" with Karol G. The Queens native is busy promoting the track on social media and she did so by using some effective means; Minaj showed off her curves and reminded everyone that the new cut is officially out.

Taking to social media this morning, Mrs Petty donned a stunning white cut-out dress that hugged her body the exact way she wanted. Crossing her legs to ensure peak form in the photo, the rapper's curves were the real star of the show. Minaj's behind has always been a hot topic with her fans going crazy over her body for the last decade and we've got to say that she's kept up her appearance perfectly. Nicki is still the curvy goddess she was back then and she's showing us all that today.

Have a listen to her latest musical effort on "Tusa" and peep the photo in question below.