A now-deleted tweet that Nicki Minaj sent out on Tuesday has landed the rapper in hot water with fans. The program called E! Nightly Pop reported on Nicki's ongoing feud with Wendy Williams and shared an audio clip of Nicki talking about Wendy's estranged husband, Kevin Hunter. The rapper was pleased with how E! reported on the story, so she took to Twitter to share her thoughts.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"What the white ppl post. >>>>>> The blacks only post the few seconds where I raise my voice to push their narrative. 😉😛😘 #QueenRadio is back in a few days. Stay tuned," Nicki wrote. Immediately, responses began to pour in from people who believed Nicki was speaking disparagingly about black people and praising white people. Others, however, noted that Nicki was only speaking about the media, while some agreed with her sentiments outright.

"Nicki Minaj been hating and bashing black people all year. But y’all gonna slide past right over this and go back hating on cardi next week because some white kids on stan twitter told y’all to 🤷🏾‍♂️," one person wrote. Another person countered with, "No the the black blogs are relentless, she's speaking FACTS, most white blogs treat everyone equally but the blacks go out of their way to destroy her.... All races are not out to destroy her only the 'URBAN AMERICAN BLACK PEOPLE' other than that she's loved throughout the world."

Check out the clip Nicki is referring to, along with a mixed bag of reactions, below.