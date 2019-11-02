It's been almost three years since Remy Ma dropped her scathing Nicki Minaj diss track "ShETHER," a release that drew a line in the sand between the two women. There were rumors that Nicki took a verbal shot at Remy in her "Make Love" verse, and Remy wasted no time jumping on the mic to retaliate with nearly seven-minutes of bars.



Recently, Remy chatted with Hollywood Unlocked and Jason Lee asked her about what led up to the beef and the diss track. "I've seen her from when she first started and she was trying to get on," Remy said. "I had great respect for what she was able to do and what she was able to achieve. When I came home we had had a conversation where she actually reached out to me and we spoke and I was just like, I already know 'cause I been through this. As women in this industry, if you go two chicks and they both pretty and they both being put in magazines, on videos, or whatever, and they're the 'it' girls...it's gonna be these two [against each other]. We had a real conversation. Anything I say, they gon' say I'm comin' at you. Anything you say, they gon' say you comin' at me. We're not gon' let it get to us and I thought that's where we was at."

As far as Remy was concerned, she and Nicki agreed not to let anyone get in their ears because they weren't going to come for one another. "What led up to the whole 'ShETHER' thing was I just kept hearing so many things behind the scenes and I didn't understand. Why would you do this to me? Why was this happening? It wasn't even stopping the bags, it was just like, petty sh*t. Just corny [stuff] that I saw with my own eyes."

"I was already annoyed at everything that was going on," Rem continued. "I was like, 'Yo, as long as this is the way it is, nobody—not just me—no women are going to be able to succeed as long as this is how it is. If you don't sound like this, if you don't look like this, if you're not bowing down to her, we're never gonna get nowhere." So Remy was ready to square up in the booth. "I don't give a f*ck now. This is what we doin'."

Papoose was the only one who supported her while everyone else told her not to go forward ith the track because she may upset some people. Remy said she didn't care because people already weren't doing business with her, so it didn't matter. She admitted that she may have taken things too far, but she just wants people to leave her alone. Check out her explanation beginning around the 9:30 mark and listen to "ShETHER" below.