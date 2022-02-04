Nicki Minaj has been trending across the internet, dropping hints about new projects on the way following her collab with Lil Baby, "Do We Have a Problem?" which has almost 2 million views on YouTube after dropping at Midnight last night.

In her ongoing promo run, the Queen made an appearance on The Late Late Show starring James Corden where the two spoke about the rapper's upcoming plans, and revisited an old "Carpool Karaoke" memory of when Adele had performed Nicki's verse of "Monster".

"Well, We've heard Adele's impression of Nicki Minaj," said Corden. "What does Nicki Minaj's impression of Adele sound like?" he asked the rapper.

Devoted to her part, the Trinidadian rapper went right into her British accent. "All right, in order for me to channel Adele, I sort of have to think like a Black lady in London," she explained. "Because, the thing is, normally everybody knows, my British accent is sort of like a posh white lady."

After revealing her excellent acting skills, Corden asked if there was anything "lined up in the future" to see more of this talent of hers. Addressing some of the rumors spiraling online, the rapper confirmed a film with 50 Cent was "in talks." Although, she also clarified, "I didn't say in the works. I said in talks."

The rapper also announced some "tea" that her fans would be receiving a new album is coming "sooner than it has ever been," hinting it will be arriving "this year," and "out before the summertime."

It sounds like Nicki is going to make it a Hot Girl Summer this year. Check out the clip with Corden below.