We're about to enter Nicki season. While the rapper has been cooking up new tunes, she's maintained a strong presence in the media with her recent appearance on the RHOP reunion and a few controversies. However, her fans have awaited a new body of work following a three-and-a-half-year gap since Queen.



Last week, Nicki Minaj announced that she would finally be dropping off some new music. On Friday, she'll unveil her new track with Lil Baby titled, "Do We Have A Problem." As she teased the Feb. 4th release date on Instagram, she came through today with a little teaser of the song and music video. Starring Power actor Joseph Sikora and The Oath's Cory Hardrict, Nicki's cinematic visuals play out like something out of a Hollywood crime drama as the Young Money rapper interrogates Hardrict. The video was directed by Benny Boom.

Nicki also shared a hotline that includes a message from The Queen asking Barbz to share their problems which the rapper will later respond to.

With Nicki's new single on the way this Friday, it appears promising that we'll get a new project from her in the coming months. Last year, Nicki re-released her breakout mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty including three new tracks, "Seeing Green" ft. Drake and Lil Wayne, "Fractions" and a remix of Skillibeng's "Crocodile Teeth."