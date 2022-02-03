It's already looking like it's going to be a big year for Nicki Minaj. The rap star is on pace to drop a new single tonight with Lil Baby titled, "Do We Have A Problem." She teased the music video a few days ago which stars Cory Hardrict and Power's Joseph Sikora. The cinematic teaser plays out like a crime thriller with Nicki Minaj interrogating both Hardrict and Sikora.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

However, it seems like this could just be the beginning of bigger plans for acting. During her appearance on The Morning Hustle, Nicki suggested that she and 50 Cent might have something in the works already. "Maybe something is already in the works," she said. "And, no, I'm not talking about Power, either."

Nicki also denied that she'd be part of the second season of BMF but said it's "something completely different that we might be talkin' about." In fact, she said that it wouldn't be any series appearing on Starz and could actually be meant for the "big screen."

Nicki isn't any stranger to the acting world, either. Coming from a theatrical background in high school, she's acted in some big Hollywood flicks like Barbershop: The Next Cut and The Other Woman. She also did voice acting in animated films, Ice Age: Continental Drift and The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Check out the interview below and let us know your thoughts on a potential on-screen collaboration with Fif and Nicki.