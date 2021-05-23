Last week, Nicki Minaj re-released her cherished mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty last week and the Barbz were ecstatic. For the first time ever, Nicki's deep cuts from that project were available on streaming services but she upped the ante with an additional three tracks including "Seeing Green" ft. Lil Wayne and Drake. That song, specifically, has been the topic of conversation just off the strength of the Young Money rappers connecting on wax for the first time in a while.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nicki sprinkled some international vibes on the project with a remix of Skillibeng's massive hit record, "Crocodile Teeth" which has been making waves over the past few months. It certainly wasn't the first time Nicki tapped into the dancehall market but it seems that her Patois-filled lyrics sparked confusion among her fanbase.

Cuban Doll took to Instagram where she dropped a thirst trap of sorts with a bar from Nicki's verse "Crocodile Teeth" serving as the caption. "My type of gal wanna know da opps out," she captioned the photo. Unfortunately, those aren't the lyrics and Nicki caught the mistake early. The Queen rapper slid into the comment section where she corrected Cuban Doll with the correct lyrics. "Might tek a gyal man, I know da opps out," Minaj wrote.



Brandon Williams/Getty Images

Cuban Doll edited the lyrics on the photo and kept it pushin'. Peep Nicki's comment below.