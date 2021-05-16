Nicki Minaj Drops A New Verse On Skillibeng's "Crocodile Teeth"

The era of mixtapes is feeling nostalgic these past few years. Wayne's No Ceilings hit DSPs, as did Drake's So Far Gone in 2019. All that's left from the Young Money dynasty was for Nicki to bring Beam Me Up Scotty to the streaming era. And she did. On Friday, fans were elated when the project was shared onto all streaming platforms, along with three new songs. Just to remind people of YM's glory days, she dropped "Seeing Green" ft. Lil Wayne and Drake, as well as "Fractions" which samples Jay-Z's "Where I'm From."

The third new track that arrived on the project was a remix of Skillibeng's "Crocodile Teeth" which has been scorching hot in the streets in the past few months. Nicki laces the track up with an additional verse, riding the dancehall production with ease. The song was initially teased by Skillibeng days before the re-release but has since been deleted.

Skillibeng is riding high and is bound to make an even bigger splash on international grounds. The remix arrives a few weeks after he linked up with Rich The Kid and Jay Critch on "Real Boss."

Peep Nicki's remix of "Crocodile Teeth" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell 'em "watch out," I brought the block out

Talk shit, but when they see me, it's a cop-out

They don't get the big picture, they get cropped out

Styles on 'em like somebody brought The LOX out

