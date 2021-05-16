It was a Young Money reunion on Friday when Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj re-connected on wax for the first time in what feels like forever. Nicki's re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty arrived with an additional five songs, including "Seeing Green" which features Wayne and Drake. It was a blast from the past for many YMCMB stans and all three rappers were in tip-top shape.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It goes Wayne, Nicki, then Drake who kicks his verse off with a reference to "Young Angel" and "Young Lion." Each rapper delivered a stellar verse on the track but Nicki will be the first to admit that she felt she got "washed" on the track. During a Twitter Q&A with her fans, Nicki said that she was a bit rusty in the booth when she recorded her verse. A viral tweet asking fans for their favorite Young Money bar surfaced and Nicki shared her thoughts on the final production.

"All I know is that they washed me on #SeeingGreen. I'm woman enough to admit when I've been washed on a track by the Greats," she wrote. "It's okay #Barbz I've washed them b4. We'll live through this one. I was a little rusty."

She later explained that the verse took her a week to wrap up, largely because she had recorded several versions. "Honestly I kept coming back to it for like a week. I have like 7 diff versions of my verse on that song," she tweeted. "And no I'm not gonna upload them."

What are your thoughts on "Seeing Green?" Sound off in the comments.