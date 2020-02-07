The past few days have been quite eventful in the world of Nicki Minaj. Possibly as eventful as you'd expect a media cycle with Nicki Minaj in it. The rapper and her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill had a little run-in last week before the Internet exploded with allegations of abuse, rape, child molestation and more. In addition, Nicki previewed a new song with Kenneth Petty vibing out in the background. That also found Nicki facing backlash over a reference to Rosa Parks.

Regardless of how you feel, Nicki will still be unleashing the single tonight. The rapper shared the official cover art for the song earlier today. Nicki and Kenneth are seen in the foreign with Kenneth behind the wheel and Nicki riding shotgun waving at the paparazzi. It's unclear what this may signify but surely, it will strike some sort of dialogue surrounding how it's a slight towards Meek Mill. However, we're excited to hear the full version of the song.

It does feel like it's been a minute since Nicki's blessed us with something new. Perhaps this is a sure sign her album is coming soon. In addition to previewing it while in the studio, she also shared a snippet of it inside the club, later sharing a clip of it on Instagram. Peep the cover art to her song below.