There may have been a bit of controversy on Tuesday (February 4) over Nicki Minaj's lyric about Rosa Parks, but according to the rapper, she had no idea people were upset. The rapper took to her Instagram to share a snippet of her song "Yikes" that included a bit about the later Civil Rights Movement icon and as far as she was concerned, her fans were excited.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"All you b*tches Rosa Parks, uh-oh, get your ass up," Nicki rapped in her preview that circulated on Parks's birthday. Then, TMZ shared a report where they wrote, "Sources connected to the femcee tell TMZ ... Nicki's aware of the heat she's been catching from folks after releasing a snippet of a track she's been working on called 'Yikes.'

They added that Nicki didn't mean to disrespect the Civil Rights leader in any way, especially on her birthday, but Nicki took to her Instagram Story to shut down TMZ's claims. According to Nicki, she wasn't even aware there were any rumblings about the line. "Never said this. Had no clue anyone was mad. Don't care. #Yikes," she wrote.

It's been a busy day for the Queen rapper as she went back and forth on Twitter with her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill in a scathing exchange. She would later make an appearance at the Pollstar Live Conference where she joked that she was hacked. Check out her "Yikes" snippet below.