Everyone is tuning in to Queen Radio to find out details on Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty's recent wedding ceremony. During the summer, she admitted on the radio show, that she and Kenneth got a marriage license. The license, however, lasts only 90 days. As we were getting closer to the expiration date, the couple decided to tie the knot with some of their immediate family members at a private house. They exchanged ''I dos'' with a minister, but it's not over. Nicki Minaj claimed she still wants the big wedding... just not at the moment.

The newlyweds seem to be following the Biebers' footsteps, with a low-key wedding, then possibly a church wedding, and a big reception with all the celebrity friends. Although Nicki's fans, the ''barbies'' probably lost their minds not being able to witness their idol walk down the aisle, they will still get a chance to. Now it's just a matter of when it will happen. The rapper is still focusing on dropping her next album but hinted at retirement after the release. She said she wants to focus on building a family with husband Kenneth.

The Barbies respect Nicki Minaj's private life and were all actually ecstatic that she got married. They will probably be even more excited for the new album and the big ceremony coming up. The rapper might be dropping it all on us in 2020.

