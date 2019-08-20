Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in September of last year in a very low key fashion that saw them head to a court to make their love official with just the two of them. After a blissful, romantic year together, the couple is finally making moves to bring a wedding party to life since TMZ reports that next month looks to be the time a Bieber wedding will be taking place.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Apparently, the official date hasn't been set, or its location, but invites are looking to be sent out next week and the whole event will serve as their first year anniversary as well. The "What Do You Mean" singer is clearly all kinds of excited to celebrate his adoration of his wife even more since he hopped on Instagram last week to share an appreciation post for his love.

"I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost with out you," he captioned a series of images of Hailey

The Bieber's wedding has been three times in the making at this point since they've scraped previous dates in the past due to "loved ones" not being able to make it. We can only hope the new and final date has everyone they love by their side.