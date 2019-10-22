Throughout 2019, there has been much speculation regarding Nicki Minaj's marital status. The rapper seemed to fuel the rumors that she'd already tied the knot, especially after she changed her social media name to "Mrs. Petty." There were reports that she's acquired a marriage license; news that she would later confirm on Queen Radio mid-August. She told fans that she would walk down the aisle within 80 days, and it looks like the couple exchanged "I dos" on Monday.

Just a bit ago, Nicki shared a brief video on Instagram that confirmed that Kenneth Petty is officially her husband. The clip shows two mugs: one that says "Mr." and the other that reads "Mrs." With them are two hats: a white cap with the word "Bride" while the black cap reads "Groom." In the caption, she wrote, "👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 10•21•19."

This may have been a simple, intimate ceremony because Nicki previously revealed that she and Kenneth would plan a more elaborate celebration at a later date. "I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now," she sated. "We’ll do the big wedding later...I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married. I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.” Congrats to the Pettys!