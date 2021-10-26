Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty took a flight across the country this weekend, traveling from Los Angeles to New York to get a taste of home. The rapper and her partner were childhood friends and they met in their Queens neighborhood, returning to hang out with some friends this weekend.

The rapper and her husband were pictured alongside nearly a dozen of their buddies from old times, snapping up in front of a local mural. Nicki smiled in the shot, while literally everyone else pulled off a mean mug. Nicki's fans have been celebrating her return to Queens, noting that it's nice to see that she still respects her hometown and goes back when she can.

Some videos that surfaced online showed the rapper arriving in the hood with her bright pink Rolls-Royce, making her presence known as she stepped out in her casual outfit.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

This comes as news intensifies regarding the harassment lawsuit filed against Nicki and Kenneth Petty by Petty's alleged sexual assault victim. Last week, it was noted in the media that Nicki reportedly made an "innocent mistake" by ignoring the lawsuit. She stands accused of harassing the victim and her family.

Check out some photos of Nicki and Kenneth in Queens.