Some rappers love heading back home to perform for their day-one fans. Asian Doll isn't a big fan of her hometown cooking though, telling her fans in Dallas that she won't return to perform another show... ever.

The 24-year-old rapper has been having a great year professionally, releasing some of her best-received music to date and booking plenty of shows throughout the next few weeks. Last night, she performed a couple of shows in her hometown of Dallas, Texas but after allegedly getting stiffed by the promoter, she says she's going to sue and is refusing to return to the city for any other performances.

Taking to Twitter, Asian Doll wrote: "I hate to say it but I’m sueing the Dallas promoter that booked me for 2events yesterday & didn’t give me my backend SMH I been doing shows 5months straight & NEVER had a problem with my money until I came to my hometown Shit crazy & people wonder why ion come back. I did the show free cause I couldn’t let the fans down but in reality we could’ve handled that whole situation on some gangsta shit but I just charged it to the game & it made me really look at the city different smh. But I’m sueing that Dallas promoter FASHO FASHO see you in court bitch. Never doing a show in DALLAS TX again I will never accept any shows from there point blank period."



Following her rant about the concert promoter, Asian Doll also revealed that one of her brothers was shot in the chest over the weekend. Hundreds of fans are sending her family love as they await any updates regarding his condition.

This isn't the first time that Asian Doll has shaded her hometown. Back in February, she put her city on blast and said, "Dallas don’t support me & never did I’ll have all my Shit in Atl if I want too tf."

We'll keep you posted on any updates regarding the lawsuit.