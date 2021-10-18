Nicki Minaj says that her failure to respond to the harassment lawsuit filed against her and her husband, Kenneth Petty, was an "innocent mistake." Petty’s accuser, Jennifer Hough, is suing the couple and alleging attempted bribery, intimidation, harassment, and stalking in an effort to make her recant her 1994 sexual assault claims.

“My failure to respond to the complaint was the product of an innocent mistake, and I ask the court to excuse the delay so that I can defend what I believe to be an entirely frivolous case which plaintiff’s counsel has brought against me in an effort to use my name to generate publicity for himself,” Minaj explained in court documents.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Minaj argues that the process server claims to have served a “Black male, 40 years old, 200 lbs," but that description doesn't match her husband.

“In fact, my husband is approximately 5’9’’ tall and weighs no more than 175 pounds,” Minaj says. “Further, there is no person who resides in our house or who was present there on September 15, 2021, who fits the description contained in the affidavit of service.”

Minaj and Petty's legal team also claimed Hough is simply after the singer's "deep pocket."

Petty was convicted of rape in 1994.

[Via]