The beef involving rap superstars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has been a major narrative in the hip-hop community, causing people to take sides to support their favorite, but apparently, things got so heated between one married couple that the feud ended up breaking them up. On a new episode of Divorce Court, Don’te and D’Andrew Leaphart, a married couple, went to court to determine how their assets would be divided. They've been fighting for the last little while and, despite there having been some window-smashing incidents and cheating allegations on the side, the main reason for their separation, which lasted seven months, was the beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Don'te says that there were underlying issues between them before the whole Nicki-Cardi drama brought them to leave each other, but their feud was the main reason for the divorce. "I’m serious about that," said D'Andrew, before claiming that he supported Nicki Minaj while his husband was on team Cardi.

"He likes to blame it on that—it wasn’t ‘cause of that," says Don'te about the real cause of their break-up. He notes that there was ungratefulness and disrespect all over their relationship, but their arguments about Nicki and Cardi were the final blow.

The fact that neither Nicki or Cardi know who these men are, yet were the reason for their split, is pretty wild. Watch the full video below.

