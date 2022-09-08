He's been spotted out and about with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock as they've fought each other in the streets, been kicked out of nightclubs, and traveled from one event to the next, but it doesn't look like Blueface is up to boxing Nick Young this weekend. The California rapper has been scheduled to face off with the NBA icon in the boxing ring for about a month now, but this week, it was learned that Blueface has backed out of the fight.

It was all supposed to go down at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, but according to TMZ, Blueface was hit with some bad news.

The outlet reported that Blueface "received a letter from the California State Athletic Commission on Tuesday informing him his application for a pro boxing license in the state would not be granted until he appeared before the organization in October." It hasn't been made clear what that appearance may entail, but recent footage of Blueface and Rock punching one another may be a topic of discussion.

Promoters are scrambling to find a replacement at the last minute, and while we await news on who that may be, Young has reacted to the switch up.

"He's been gettin' knocked out by his girl every day, so I think that kinda stirred him away from me," said Young with a smile. "Scared, probably, but you know, the fight ain't over. We workin' on new things. I'm ready to fight whoever they put in front of me."

Check out more from Nick Young below.

