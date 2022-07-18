Nick Young says that he's going to knock out Blueface in a matter of seconds when they square off in a celebrity boxing match, later this month. The former NBA player made the bold prediction during a brief discussion with TMZ ahead of the fight.

"He's a rapper," Young told the outlet. "They've got to be in the studio all night. You've got to drink, you've got to smoke. We don't do that type of stuff."



Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

Young added that he'd be willing to continue boxing more opponents in the future if the money is good: "I'm just going on a knock-a-mother-fuckers-out tour."

Young isn't the only side going in the fight confident. Blueface told TMZ back in June that he'd be the one knocking out Young, although it'd take more than a few seconds.

"The Famous Cryp is about to be even more famous ... Nick's going down in the 3rd!" the rapper said at the time.

Last week, footage of Blueface at the Kaminsky Boxing Gym surfaced online, showing him knocking down his sparring partner while training for the upcoming match. The video was acquired by TMZ.

The highly-anticipated fight is scheduled to go down on July 30 at Crypto.com arena. Check out Young's chat with TMZ below.

