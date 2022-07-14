Blueface has stepped into the ring before, although the first time he tried his hand at boxing, he went up against an undersized TikTok star who had no business in the ring. Now, however, Blueface will be battling against the likes of Nick Young at the Crypto.com arena on July 30th. Of course, Crypto Arena is a place that Nick Young is very familiar with as he spent a few years there playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Considering the fact that Young is a former professional athlete, there is no doubt that he comes in with a bit of a conditioning advantage. Having said that, Blueface is preparing himself for the fight of his life, and it seems like he is steadily improving his game.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

For instance, Blueface was recently at the Kaminsky Boxing Gym, and according to footage acquired by TMZ, Blueface had quite the sparring session. As you can see in the clip below, Blueface absolutely annihilated his sparring partner as he laid out some big shots to the head. He even knocked down his opponent, who was able to get up quickly.

Either way, it was a great display from Blueface, who is clearly taking the sport seriously. Celebrity Boxing is big business right now, and if he beats Nick Young, then he is well on his way to more fights.

Let us know who you think will win, in the comments section down below.

[Via]