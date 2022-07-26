In today's social media-driven world, capturing just about everything and uploading it to the platform of your choice is a daily activity. We see people showing off dance moves, pranking their friends, or even doing good deeds for strangers—but we can't forget those posts from people who film in the hopes of tearing another person down for the sake of likes and clicks.

An account that goes by HoodFamousTV shared a video of what looks to be a shoeless homeless man sitting on steps. He seems to be going through a hard time, but the person behind the camera didn't care because according to them, the homeless man bullied him in school many years ago.

Viewers can't see the person filming, but they can hear him taunting the man, telling him that "in high school you was the man, homie. What the f*ck happened to you?" The person recalled when the man teased him in school over his clothes, pointing the camera to his car and adding, "Now look at you...look at me."

"Alright d*ckead," the cameraman said before the homeless man made a slight movement. "I'm not shaking your hand. Look at you, dawg. Tighten the f*ck up, bro!" The Twitter account uploaded the clip with the question: "Do y'all hold grudges like this?"

Several people shared their opinions, including Nicki Minaj who didn't see anything funny about the clip.

"Homeless dude still won this battle," she replied. "He's the 1 w/peace while dude recording a Toyota yelling @ the top of his lungs. No happy successful person would do this. Lol. Ever. Now u gon get karma instead of the BLESSING u prob would've gotten had u passed this TEST by the universe."

Check it out below.