The latest topic that's landed podcast host Joe Rogan in a pool of hot water? His controversial comments on homeless people.

During the July 14th episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 54-year-old sat down with comedian Tom Segura for a rousing three-hour discussion during which they touched on everything from Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, who was described as a "dictator," to the former U.S. President Donald Trump, who the host accused of being on Adderall during his time in office.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Those remarks have also caused a stir online, but it was what Segura and Rogan said about the community of people who are houseless in Los Angeles that has really rubbed social media users the wrong way.

"When you see stuff like that on the streets, at least in Los Angeles or California, that's protected property. Like by law. That's that person's property by law," the Instant Family actor explained.

Rogan responded, "Oh, a homeless person's property is protected?" to which Segura said, "Absolutely. If you were to try to move that or take that –."

The Fear Factor alum cut him off, saying, "You'd get arrested. Hilarious. But they wouldn't arrest you if you shot somebody. Maybe you should just go shoot the homeless people."

"I like your ideas," Segura said. "And if nobody claims it... I mean, nobody does anything about violent crime in L.A. anymore."

In response to the troubling conversation, several advocates have begun speaking out. "It's repulsive," Theo Henderson shared during a chat with Variety. "It's infuriating because it’s not only out of touch, but the reality is that unhoused people are targeted by housed people."

"To advocate trying to shoot at unhoused people or just giving these dog whistles to people that do not see unhoused people as human beings — I can’t believe you’d advocate for it."

See more reactions below, and listen to the full episode of Tom Segura guest hosting The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify above.

