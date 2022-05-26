We've learned a lot about the life and career of Tank thanks to his recent expansive interview with Drink Champs. The R&B veteran has been in the industry for decades and sat down to share just a few stories that he's picked up along the way. He teared up while speaking about Aaliyah encouraging him when he was discouraged and addressed rumors that he was gay because he performed for LGBTQIA+ audiences. In another tale, Tank shared that during a downturn in his career, Jamie Foxx was there to make sure he was taken care of when he didn't have anywhere to live.

“I’m standing in Jamie Foxx’s kitchen, him and his sister Deidra," the singer recalled of the hitmaker. "And he’s like, ‘What’s going on?' I said, ‘I ain’t doing nothing, I’m about to go home, I’m about to do the church thing, and move back into my mama's house.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drink Champs (@drinkchamps)

“He’s like, ‘You can’t go home, no, you can’t,'" Tank added, mentioning that Foxx asked who would inspire him if Tank was out of the count. "His sister said, ‘Ain’t no way you’re going home, you ain’t going nowhere, we’re gonna fight this.’ At this time, I’m kind of homeless. [Foxx] said, ‘This is what you’re gonna do: You’re gonna use my studio, and you’re going to live in my house until you figure it out.”

Noreaga was surprised that Foxx would extend such an invitation.

Tank added, “If Jamie Foxx didn’t say that, there would be no Sex, Love, & Pain.” Respect to Foxx! Watch Tank on Drink Champs below.