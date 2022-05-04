A judge handed down a lengthy sentence to The Kidd Creole after he was convicted of manslaughter earlier this year. Per TMZ, the hip-hop pioneer was sentenced to 16 years in prison for murdering a homeless man on the street. Creole was facing upwards of 25-years behind bars for first-degree manslaughter.



Manhattan D.A. Alvin L. Bragg Jr. announced the sentencing on Wednesday, revealing Creole will have to follow his 16-year sentence with five years of supervised release.

Creole's conviction stems from a 2017 incident where he fatally stabbed a homeless man with a steak knife. Prosecutors said that Creole walked by the individual before tensions started rising. Creole and the victim exchanged words before the Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five member appeared to have walked away. Creole reportedly turned around, confronted the victim, and stabbed him twice in the torso.

The District Attorney on the case said that the victim's body was discovered by a group of tourists before he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The D.A. alleged that after The Kid Creole left the scene, he went to his office where he changed his clothes and cleaned the knife off. The D.A. added that he took a subway afterward and threw the knife in a sewer by a Bronx subway station. Ultimately, this is what led to his arrest after police discovered the weapon.

