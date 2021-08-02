The cat is out of the bag. Dr. Dre is working on a new album, one that has led to a list of one-hundred-and-forty-six songs being assembled. As we work on a more comprehensive guide to everything we know about the Doc's next project (look for that to drop soon), another hip-hop legend has emerged to share some promising news on Dre's anticipated fourth studio album.

Grandmaster Flash -- the man who played a pivotal role in pioneering the art of deejaying -- was recently invited to Dre's studio, and from the sound of it, the pair had a great time speaking on a variety of topics. Naturally, Dre ended up previewing what he's been cooking up, and Flash made sure to let the world know that we're in for a treat.

Steve Grayson/WireImage/Getty Images

"I get a call from one of my heroes he invites me to the CRIB he takes me down to the STUDIO he played me a project that will change the game!!" captions Flash, alongside a picture of himself and Dre. "Totally incredible, we top off the day for 2hrs talkin about Music, Family Health and Life thanks for the Invite Dr Dre."

There you have it. In case you weren't quite convinced, it seems as if Dr. Dre's upcoming album is in -- to some degree, at least -- a state of completion. Based on Flash's words, we're looking at something truly innovative, unsurprising given Dre's reputation as a sonic perfectionist.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

As for potential guest appearances -- we've already seen some of the usual suspects connected to the project, with Eminem and The D.O.C having recently linked up with Dre not too long ago. Don't be surprised to see plenty of familiar faces lining the tracklist whenever that does end up surfacing. Who knows -- perhaps we'll even get an official announcement at some point this year.

Check out Grandmaster Flash's post below, and sound off if you're excited for Dr. Dre's first studio album since 2015's Compton.