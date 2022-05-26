Teamwork makes the dream work, or so they say, and Nick Cannon has found a healthy balance. Cannon has five mothers of his eight children and as there are rumors that more might be on the way, the media mogul's name has popped up on Instagram twice today (May 25). Recently, Cannon revealed that he is in romantic relationships with all of the mothers of his kids, sans Mariah Carey, and he appeared in Bre Tiesi's photo dump as they kissed beachside.

Tiesi is currently pregnant with Cannon's eighth child and in her summer-ready caption she added, "BabyMoonin [moon emoji][blue heart emoji][baby emoji] I still just can’t believe it… babyc mommy and daddy love u so much already."



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

Meanwhile, over on baby mama Abby De La Rosa's page, she thanked Cannon for buying her a new car. Last year, De La Rosa gave birth to Cannon's twins.

"Got the sweetest delivery yesterday!" she wrote. "Y'all already know a hater keyed my range - this time around bd wanted them to hate harder!! Thank you Nick for the insane upgrade [crying emoji][white heart emoji]." She added that her new Range Rover came in matte black.

This all comes after Cannon's recently published interview where he said that the mothers of his children don't have to get along, and it doesn't seem that they mind. Check out Tiesi and De La Rosa below.