Nick Cannon is the first to admit that he isn't great at monogamy. He often jokes about the plethora of children he's had with multiple women, recently commending Elon Musk's procreation philosophy. Now, however, it looks like he's ready to try to settle down once more.

"I said I would never do it again but… Finally doing what the world wants me to do…" Cannon wrote in an Instagram post along with a ring emoji, seeming to announce he's now engaged to model Bre Tiesi. The first picture in the post shows Cannon and Tiesi in an intimate embrace, and the second photo shows off a high-end ring. The engagement comes after the couple had announced that they are expecting a child.

Cannon's proposal might come as a surprise to some fans, considering the fact that just days ago, Cannon was talking about how he would get back together with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. "I guess because I’m a true romantic, I’m a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I’m not a timeline dude," said Cannon on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast on Tuesday. "I will never have a love like I had with Mariah... It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way."

"I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, 'Damn, I messed it up.' But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there," Cannon added. It seems like over the past couple days he's had quite the change of heart.

