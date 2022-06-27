Nick Cannon says that he isn't ruling out the idea of marriage, despite having "failed miserably so many times at monogamy." Cannon discussed his past relationships and his outlook on the future during an appearance on the All the Way with Shelley Wade podcast, Sunday.

"I'm a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, so I love the concept, I love the ceremony of it," Cannon said. "I've failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships, but God ain't done with me. We're gonna figure it out."



Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

He continued to explain that he likes the direction he feels his love life is headed: "I think as I'm growing, I've probably had a few midlife crises in my life. I'm liking the man that I'm growing into and I feel like someone who will understand me and can stand by me."

"Acts of service is a big [love language] for me," Cannon explained. "It's more about servitude and that sense of someone who you can serve each other and where you're weak, they're strong. And if I can ever find somebody that knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that's probably somebody I can rock with for life."

While he has eight children with several different women, Cannon has only been married once. From 2008 through 2016, he was married to Mariah Carey. Cannon is expecting a ninth child with Abby De La Rosa, later this year.

Cannon's most recent comments on marriage come after he appeared on the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, last month, and shot down the idea of taking another relationship to that level.

Check out Cannon's appearance on All the Way with Shelley Wade below.

