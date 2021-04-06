With his controversy behind him, Nick Cannon is back into the swing of things. The media mogul's Wild 'N Out is set to return sometime this month and Cannon is back with his "Top 5" lists, this time about Hip Hop's greatest diss tracks. He previously shared his Top 5 Rappers Who Can Fight, but this time around, Cannon is naming artists who have delivered some of the most vicious bars in the history of Hip Hop. We're sure you already have a few in mind before you even check out Cannon's choices, so compare your picks to his.



Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images

"At number five it's me versus Eminem! Nah, just joking," Cannon began. Instead, he chose Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's "Dre Day." Cannon added, "They was gettin' at everybody." Next came Ice Cube's "No Vaseline," a single that some believed should have been higher on the list. At No. 3 came Jay-Z's Kanye West-produced Nas diss track "Takeover."

Drake held down the No. 2 spot with "Back to Back," his Grammy-nominated diss track that was aimed at Meek Mill. Cannon believes the No. 1 diss track of all time belongs to Tupac and The Outlawz for their infamous single "Hit 'Em Up," a track that was poised againstThe Notorious B.I.G., Bad Boy, and any Bad Boy friend or affiliate.

Check out Cannon speaking about his choices below and let us know if you agree with his picks.