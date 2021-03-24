After taking a brief hiatus following the backlash over his anti-Semitic remarks, Nick Cannon is back in full swing. It's been reported that the media mogul has regained his working relationship with ViacomCBS and soon, Wild 'N Out will return to your small screens. Cannon has been busy on the homefront with a new baby in tow and reported twins on the way, and he's adding more to his heavy load by keeping things moving on his YouTube channel. Yesterday (March 22), Cannon shared a clip where he listed off a "Top 5," but this time it's all about rappers who know how to throw bows.



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

He prefaced his list by saying this is only his opinion and urged viewers to take to social media to weigh in. "Now, this is all about what's been proven. It's not about if you think you can fight," said Cannon. "We done saw a couple rappers recently pretending they boxing. Tyga, you one of 'em. YK Osiris, I don't know, he beat himself up. He fightin' himself. So, there's a lot of rappers trying to throw them hands, they're some that really got hands and they size proves it."

Obviously, we know that YK Osiris isn't a rapper, but that's beside the point. The list goes as is: No. 5, Cannon chooses 50 Cent ("We know 50 got hands!... I think 50 would knock the sh*t out of Floyd Mayweather!"); No. 4 is T.I. ("I've seen Tip. Tip will sock the sh*t out you!"); No. 3 is Hitman Holla; for No. 2 Cannon picked Nipsey Hussle ("[He] wasn't no punk. We saw him slap the sh*t out that bodyguard."); and the No. 1 spot went to The Game.

Cannon admitted that there are "several honorable mentions" including Waka Flocka, Gucci Mane, and Casanova. We're a bit surprised DaBaby didn't get a mention, but maybe that's for the best. Check out the clip below to hear what Nick Cannon had to say about the rappers on his list and let us know who your Top 5 Rappers Who Can Fight would be.