Fans believed that this couple was living out their quiet lives in wedded bliss, but it is being reported that Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman have decided to divorce. The New York Giants star and his famed model wife have been married since 2018. Unlike other celebrity couples, Shepard and Iman don't engage in many controversies nor do they share details about their relationship with the public.

Fans were surprised today (January 5) after it was announced that not only are they divorcing, but TMZ Sports reported that the NFL star actually filed court documents in June 2021.



Donell Woodson / Stringer / Getty Images

Some have noted that it was clear that the marriage was rocky because photos of Shepard seemed to have disappeared from Iman's social media pages. The two first met back in 2016 after being introduced at Victor Cruz's birthday party. In interviews, they have stated that they were attracted to each other the first moment they met.

It is unclear what led up to the split, but Us Weekly reported that they "are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other." They share two daughters: Cali, who was born in August 2018, and Cassie, who arrived in December 2019.

