Last summer Chanel Iman and her husband Sterling Shepard welcomed their first child together and it was their beautiful baby girl, Cali Clay Shepard. Fast forward one year later and the 29-year-old model is now pregnant with her second child and as per her recent baby shower, the happy couple will be having another girl.



Donell Woodson/Getty Images

"Blessed with another baby girl on the way," Chanel captioned an image of her family. "“One of my biggest accomplishments was pushing a baby out! Once she was born and the doctors placed her on my chest, it was the most magical moment I’d ever felt; when you meet your child it’s the best feeling. It’s crazy what us women can do," Chanel told Essence.

No word on when Chanel's second baby is due but her New York Giants playing husband would like to have even more babies down the road. "My husband wants four, but I don't know. We'll see what happens," she said.

“I’m super excited about it. On game days, I see guys … they have their babies down there, and it’s a warm feeling when you see that. I’m looking forward to it … I can’t wait," Sterling said before the birth of his first daughter.

"We both are blessed in many different ways, that our love has created a wonderful new life and can’t wait for this ultimate blessing to arrive. We thank God for allowing us this opportunity to become parents and can’t wait to hold our baby in our arms."