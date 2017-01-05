Sterling Shepard
- RelationshipsNFL's Sterling Shepard & Model Chanel Iman Divorce After 3 Years Of Marriage: ReportReports stated that Shepard filed for divorce in June 2021.By Erika Marie
- GramChanel Iman & Sterling Shepard Reveal Gender Of Baby #2Baby on the way! By Chantilly Post
- SportsChanel Iman Does Sexy Bikini Dance For Sterling Shepard: VideoShepard shares footage of his Turks and Caicos getaway.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentChanel Iman & Sterling Shepard Welcome Baby Girl Cali ClayCongratulations to the happy couple. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentChanel Iman & Sterling Shepard Are Expecting A Baby GirlCongrats to the happy couple!By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSterling Shepard & Chanel Iman Announce New Baby With Mother's Day PostMother's Day joy!By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Crushes The Dance Floor At Teammate's WeddingCheck out footage from Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman's wedding.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Called Chanel Iman A "Gangster-Ass B*tch" At Her WeddingTiffany Haddish's message was only meant with love.By Chantilly Post
- SportsChanel Iman & New York Giants' Sterling Shepard Are Officially MarriedChanel Iman is officially a married woman. By Chantilly Post
- SportsReport Claims "Drugs Were Being Handed Out Like Candy" During New York Giants Boat Party"The woman was handing drugs out like candy."By Kyle Rooney